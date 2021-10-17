Week 11 A More Realistic Target For Russell Wilson’s Return?

According to Jason La Canfora, the Seahawks’ game in Week 11 against the Cardinals on November 21 might be a more realistic target date for QB Russell Wilson.

La Canfora’s sources tell him that while Wilson will obviously push to play as soon as possible, returning within a month from his finger injuries was always unrealistic and Week 11 is the first real opportunity for him to return.

Seattle just placed Wilson on injured reserve this weekend, meaning he has to miss three games at a minimum. Adam Schefter reported Wilson was targeting Week 10’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers as a return from his injured finger — an absence of only four weeks.

The initial timeline was around six to eight weeks, as Wilson had both a ruptured tendon and fracture-dislocation in his middle finger that required treatment.

Seattle’s next seven opponents consist of: at Steelers, Saints, Jaguars, at Packers, Cardinals and at Washington.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception. He has also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.