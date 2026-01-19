Wink Martindale Leading Contender For Jets DC Opening?

Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, former Michigan DC Wink Martindale is believed to be a leading contender for the Jets’ DC vacancy.

Rosenblatt also mentions that multiple candidates the team reached out to were not interested in the job, mostly due to the perception that HC Aaron Glenn could be on the hot seat with another poor year.

Should the Jets struggle to find a veteran coach and hire someone less proven, Rosenblatt wouldn’t be surprised to see Glenn call plays on defense.

Here’s a list of candidates for the Jets’ DC vacancy:

Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Interviewed) Packers DL coach DeMarcus Covington (Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard (Interviewed) Michigan DC Wink Martindale (Interviewed) Jets DBs coach Chris Harris (Interviewed) Lions defensive assistant Jim O’Neil (Interviewed) Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones (Interviewed) Dolphins CBs Coach Mathieu Araujo (Interviewed)

Martindale, 62, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. However, he resigned from the job after two seasons.

Michigan hired him as the defensive coordinator and he spent two years with the Wolverines.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ DC search as the news becomes available.