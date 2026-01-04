Wink Martindale Potential Defensive Coordinator Candidate For Jets

According to Rich Cimini, one option to watch for the Jets to fill their defensive coordinator position is former Michigan DC Wink Martindale.

Martindale is available now with the coaching turnover at Michigan and likely would have welcomed a return to the NFL anyway.

Cimini notes Martindale’s defenses have been known for creating turnovers and that will be a major point of emphasis for Jets HC Aaron Glenn going into next season, as the Jets haven’t picked off a pass all year.

Martindale, 62, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. However, he resigned from the job after two seasons.

Michigan hired him as the defensive coordinator and he spent two years with the Wolverines.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.