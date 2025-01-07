Woody Johnson Addresses Athletic Article, Aaron Rodgers, Brick Johnson

While the Jets begin their search for a new head coach and general manager, owner Woody Johnson said during a recent interview that he is “pretty positive” that the fans will be proud of the results.

As for the quarterback position and questions surrounding the team’s future with QB Aaron Rodgers, Johnson noted the decision would be up to the team’s new head coach.

“From a numbers standpoint, he did OK, except for the most important number — winning games,” Johnson said of Rodgers, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “But that’s going to be up to the coach. The coach will have to decide what the quarterback situation is. That’s going to be a very important job for the General Manager and the coach — what do we want and when do we get it and what’s our timeline? Where does Aaron Rodgers fit into that?”

Johnson also acknowledged he read a recent article by The Athletic which alleged he was dysfunctional and meddled in the team’s affairs too much.

He also denied sources that said that his teenage son, Brick, has influence over his father and the team’s decisions. He did say that he brings his son around the organization much as his family has done with him in the past.

“I think the article is a typical smear piece — unsubstantiated,” Johnson commented on the article. “Nobody really stood up and put their name on anything. It’s absolutely untrue. Everything was out of context. When you’re losing games, it gives people the artistic license to kind of do what they want.”

“He has no role in the organization,” Johnson said of his son Brick. “In my family, my great-grandfather took my grandfather to meetings when he was a teenager. He’d dress up in a suit and go to meetings. That’s the way you teach the next generation. That’s what you do. It’s an apprenticeship. Does he have any decision-making? Absolutely not. No decision-making, despite what you might read.”

