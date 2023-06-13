Yannick Ngakoue Hires Drew Rosenhaus, Believed To Be Looking For Multi-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that free agent EDGE Yannick Ngakoue has Drew Rosenhaus to get him signed with a new team before the start of training camp.

According to Jeremy Fowler, teams that have checked in on Ngakoue believe he’s looking for a multi-year deal.

This makes sense given that Ngakoue said during an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio that he’s more focused on finding a “stable home” this offseason after playing for a few teams in recent years.

“I think in the financial aspect, that has everything to do with my agent and whatever team I decide to go to,” Ngakoue said. “I just feel like instead of doing business I’m looking to have a stable home.”

Ngakoue added that he would like to sign with a contending team.

“I definitely want to play for a contender, play for a team and an organization that wants to win a Super Bowl,” Ngakoue said. “That’s one of the things on my agenda, to be able to help and contribute to that. Hopefully I can get some great interest from a contender.”

Ngakoue, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.

However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars in a contract dispute and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens.

Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders and made a base salary of $5 million in 2022 after being traded to the Colts last March in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin.

In 2022, Ngakoue appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 29 total tackles and 9.5 sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.