Zach Cunningham, Phillip Lindsay & Lonnie Johnson Among Texans Players Expected To Be Available For Trade

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Texans are expected to have a number of veteran players available for trade at today’s deadline beyond QB Deshaun Watson.

Fowler specifically lists TE Jordan Akins, S Lonnie Johnson, RB Phillip Lindsay and LB Zach Cunningham as some names to keep an eye on.

Cunningham, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

Cunningham was set to make base salaries of $8.5 million and $10 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract back in March to convert $7.51 million of his 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and prorated it over the remaining four years of his deal.

In 2021, Cunningham has appeared in seven games and recorded 40 tackles, no sacks and two pass deflections.

Lindsay, 27, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay is a restricted free agent in 2021, and was placed on injured reserve in December due to knee and hip injuries. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million this past March.

In 2021, Lindsay appeared in eight games and rushed for 105 yards on 41 carries to go along with three receptions for 37 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

Johnson, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed.

Johnson stands to make a base salary of $968,150 for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared seven games for the Texans and recorded 40 tackles, three interceptions and four pass deflections.