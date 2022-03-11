2022 Free Agent Fits: Armstead, Robinson, Miller, Jones, Jackson

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2022 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 17. Using our Top 2022 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

Terron Armstead Saints LT

Best Fit: Dolphins

The MVP of Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel’s former offense that he coordinated with the 49ers wasn’t Deebo Samuel or George Kittle, though both are tremendous players. It was LT Trent Williams, who has been a dominant, athletic force the past couple of seasons and a huge part of the wide zone rushing attack San Francisco employs. The Dolphins’ offensive line was obviously far below that standard in 2021, which is why they should pay whatever it takes to get Armstead to sign.

He’s had some injury issues but the upside of his game is immense. It’s extremely hard to find elite tackles, and the 49ers were the beneficiary of Williams’ stock being lower due to health issues. Miami would be taking a bit of a risk with Armstead but the payoff could be extraordinary.

Allen Robinson Bears WR

Best Fit: Lions

This writer’s opinion: I think Robinson’s market could be weaker than he expects given he’s 29 years old and coming off of the worst season of his career. He was angling for $20 million a year from the Bears, who instead elected to tag him. I don’t think he’ll get that and even the $18 million a year the Giants gave Kenny Golladay last offseason might be too steep. That could open the door for a team like the Lions. Robinson’s also from the area and frankly, Jared Goff would be an upgrade over the quarterback play he’s had for most of his career. So there are more selling points than just the money.

Von Miller Rams OLB

Best Fit: Chiefs

Miller’s market will be prodigious, and there’s a great chance he ends up back with the Rams for another run at the Super Bowl. Now that the Broncos have Russell Wilson, a return to Denver can’t be discounted either, and Miller himself alluded to that on social media this week. Other teams like the Packers could enter the fray, as they apparently go all-in for 2022.

Full disclosure, I had the Chargers here until the bombshell deal for Khalil Mack yesterday. But I think another AFC West team in the Chiefs also makes a lot of sense. Kansas City can create a huge amount of cap space and they need to keep up in a divisional arms race that’s heating up exponentially. They can also offer something to Miller the Rams can’t: a chance for Miller to be the first player to play in and win three Super Bowls for three different teams.

Chandler Jones Cardinals OLB

Best Fit: Broncos

If Denver doesn’t get Miller, they’ll have other options to pivot to in order to address what is the biggest remaining need on their roster. Jones has been one of the most prolific pass rushers in the NFL for years, yet the Cardinals have been hesitant to commit another major contract. The Broncos still have the cap space to be major players in free agency and can free up more by restructuring Wilson ahead of what surely is going to be a massive deal in 2023.

J.C. Jackson Patriots CB

Best Fit: Raiders

The 49ers are one of the teams that have been linked to Jackson now that he’s headed for free agency, but San Francisco could find itself in a bit of a pickle because most of their free agent budget this offseason is going to come from trading Jimmy Garoppolo and his shoulder surgery could delay things. The Raiders on the other hand have enough cap space to make one big move following some restructures on Thursday. New HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler are quite familiar with Jackson and he’d be the latest emigrant from the New England ecosystem.