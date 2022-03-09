2022 Free Agent Fits: Gordon, Patterson, Moses, Fisher, Houston

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2022 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 17. Using our Top 2022 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

Melvin Gordon Broncos RB

Best Fit: Chargers

Gordon hasn’t ruled out a return to the Broncos even though they have Javonte Williams, as most teams these days elect to go with a running back by committee approach to save wear and tear. Perhaps a different return would make sense, though. The Chargers have expressed an interest in adding a No. 2 back to prevent Austin Ekeler from having to shoulder so much of the burden himself. Gordon left because he thought the open market would value him differently. Now that his value has been set, perhaps the two sides would be more amenable to a reunion.

Cordarrelle Patterson Falcons RB/WR

Best Fit: Dolphins

Patterson has been campaigning for the Falcons to bring him back for weeks and there is absolutely mutual interest. But after breaking out in his ninth year in the league, this could be Patterson’s last chance to really get paid and Atlanta has one of the worst cap situations of any team in the league. The Dolphins do not, and if new HC Mike McDaniel wants a Deebo Samuel-style weapon who’s a little sturdier than WR Jaylen Waddle, Patterson would fit the bill.

It’s worth mentioning Miami interviewed Falcons QB coach Charles London — who was big in recruiting Patterson to Atlanta and building the best plan to use him of any coach in almost a decade — for their offensive coordinator vacancy. He didn’t get the job but maybe the Dolphins picked up some intel.

Morgan Moses Jets OT

Best Fit: Broncos

Moses should have a decent market as an above-average starting right tackle and the Broncos should be very interested. Denver has a solid offensive line with the exception of right tackle with Bobby Massie a pending free agent. Moses would be an upgrade and would certainly find the idea of blocking for Russell Wilson appealing.

Eric Fisher Colts LT

Best Fit: Bears

I thought a return to Indianapolis would have made a lot of sense for both parties but that’s apparently not in the cards. Fisher struggled relatively speaking in 2021 as he worked his way back from a January Achilles tear. However, a struggling Fisher is still better than about half the tackles in the league. With another year between him and the injury and still just 31, he should have a decent market. The Bears have downplayed any expectations of making a splash in free agency, but they could make an exception for a premium position like left tackle. Both new GM Ryan Poles and HC Matt Eberflus are very familiar with Fisher as well.

Justin Houston Ravens OLB

Best Fit: Chiefs

Kansas City will be starting over at edge rusher if they end up releasing DE Frank Clark like many expect. Houston isn’t the star pass rusher he was when he left the Chiefs a few years ago, but he still has a little bit of juice as a veteran rotational rusher, similar to what Melvin Ingram gave the Chiefs last year. Adding Houston shouldn’t be the only move the Chiefs make but the familiarity between the two sides should help grease the wheels if Kansas City doesn’t bring Ingram back.