2022 NFL Preseason Schedule

The NFL announced the official 2022 preseason schedule today.

As a reminder, last year the league reduced the normal four weeks of the preseason down to three as part of the latest CBA agreement.

2022 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

*(All times Eastern/PM)

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 4

Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas (NBC), 8:00

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 11

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:00

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30

Friday, August 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:00

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7:00

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30

Saturday, August 13

Kansas City at Chicago, 1:00

Carolina at Washington, 1:00

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4:00

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:00

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30

New Orleans at Houston, 8:00

Dallas at Denver, 9:00

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10:00

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 18

Chicago at Seattle (ESPN), 8:00

Friday, August 19

Carolina at New England, 7:00

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8:00

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10:00

Saturday, August 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1:00

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1:00

Washington at Kansas City, 4:00

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7:00

Las Vegas at Miami, 7:00

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:00

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7:00

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10:00

Sunday, August 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:00

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7:00

Baltimore at Arizona (FOX), 8:00

Monday, August 22

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets (ESPN), 8:00

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:00

San Francisco at Houston (Prime Video), 8:15

Friday, August 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:00

Seattle at Dallas, 8:00

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:00

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15

Saturday, August 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3:00

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6:00

Washington at Baltimore, 7:00

Chicago at Cleveland, 7:00

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:00

Arizona at Tennessee, 7:00

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30

Minnesota at Denver, 9:00

Sunday, August 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1:00

Detroit at Pittsburgh (CBS), 4:30