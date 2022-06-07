2022 NFL Preseason Schedule

The NFL announced the official 2022 preseason schedule today.
As a reminder, last year the league reduced the normal four weeks of the preseason down to three as part of the latest CBA agreement.
2022 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
*(All times Eastern/PM)
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 4
- Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas (NBC), 8:00
WEEK 1
Thursday, August 11
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:00
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30
Friday, August 12
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:00
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7:00
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30
Saturday, August 13
Kansas City at Chicago, 1:00
Carolina at Washington, 1:00
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4:00
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:00
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30
New Orleans at Houston, 8:00
Dallas at Denver, 9:00
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10:00
Sunday, August 14
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25
WEEK 2
Thursday, August 18
Chicago at Seattle (ESPN), 8:00
Friday, August 19
Carolina at New England, 7:00
New Orleans at Green Bay, 8:00
Houston at L.A. Rams, 10:00
Saturday, August 20
Denver at Buffalo, 1:00
Detroit at Indianapolis, 1:00
Washington at Kansas City, 4:00
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7:00
Las Vegas at Miami, 7:00
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:00
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7:00
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10:00
Sunday, August 21
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:00
Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7:00
Baltimore at Arizona (FOX), 8:00
Monday, August 22
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets (ESPN), 8:00
WEEK 3
Thursday, August 25
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:00
San Francisco at Houston (Prime Video), 8:15
Friday, August 26
Buffalo at Carolina, 7:00
Seattle at Dallas, 8:00
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:00
New England at Las Vegas, 8:15
Saturday, August 27
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3:00
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6:00
Washington at Baltimore, 7:00
Chicago at Cleveland, 7:00
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:00
Arizona at Tennessee, 7:00
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30
Minnesota at Denver, 9:00
Sunday, August 28
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1:00
Detroit at Pittsburgh (CBS), 4:30
