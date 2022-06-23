2022 NFL Training Camp Reporting Dates & Locations

The NFL officially announced reporting dates for training camp for all 32 teams on Thursday.

2022 Training Camp Reporting Dates and Locations

TEAM SITE LOCATION ROOKIES VETERANS Arizona State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ 21-Jul 26-Jul Atlanta Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Flowery Branch, GA 19-Jul 26-Jul Baltimore Under Armour Performance Center Owings Mills, MD 19-Jul 26-Jul Buffalo St. John Fisher College Rochester, NY 18-Jul 23-Jul Carolina Wofford College Spartanburg, SC 26-Jul 26-Jul Chicago PNC Center at Halas Hall Lake Forest, IL 23-Jul 26-Jul Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH 23-Jul 26-Jul Cleveland CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Berea, OH 22-Jul 26-Jul Dallas Marriott Residence Inn Oxnard, CA 26-Jul 26-Jul Denver UCHealth Training Center Englewood, CO 26-Jul 26-Jul Detroit Detroit Lions Training Facility Allen Park, MI 23-Jul 26-Jul Green Bay Nitschke Field Green Bay, WI 22-Jul 26-Jul Houston Houston Methodist Training Center Houston, TX 24-Jul 26-Jul Indianapolis Grand Park Westfield, IN 23-Jul 26-Jul Jacksonville Episcopal School of Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL 24-Jul 24-Jul

Kansas City Missouri Western State University St. Joseph, MO 22-Jul 26-Jul Las Vegas Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center Henderson, NV 18-Jul 20-Jul L.A. Chargers Jack Hammett Sports Complex Costa Mesa, CA 19-Jul 26-Jul L.A. Rams University of California, Irvine Irvine, CA 23-Jul 23-Jul Miami Baptist Health Training Complex Miami Gardens, FL 19-Jul 26-Jul Minnesota TCO Performance Center Eagan, MN 24-Jul 26-Jul New England Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA 19-Jul 26-Jul New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center Metairie, LA 19-Jul 26-Jul N.Y. Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Facility East Rutherford, NJ 19-Jul 26-Jul N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Florham Park, NJ 19-Jul 26-Jul Philadelphia NovaCare Complex Philadelphia, PA 26-Jul 26-Jul Pittsburgh Saint Vincent College Latrobe, PA 26-Jul 26-Jul San Francisco SAP Performance Facility Santa Clara, CA 26-Jul 26-Jul Seattle Virginia Mason Athletic Center Renton, WA 26-Jul 26-Jul Tampa Bay AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, FL 23-Jul 26-Jul Tennessee Saint Thomas Sports Park Nashville, TN 23-Jul 26-Jul Washington The Park Ashburn, VA 26-Jul 26-Jul