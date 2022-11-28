The NFL announced the updated 2023 Pro Bowl voting leaders by position on Thursday.

The 2023 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES WR Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 90,313 QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 87,384 TE Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 85,785 RB Saquon Barkley New York Giants 83,947 WR Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 83,576

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES QB AFC Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 87,384 QB NFC Geno Smith, Seattle 70,230 RB AFC Derrick Henry, Tennessee 75,754 RB NFC Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants 83,947 FB AFC Alec Ingold, Miami 63,170 FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 78,009 WR AFC Tyreek Hill, Miami 83,576 WR NFC Justin Jefferson, Minnesota 90,313 TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 85,785 TE NFC T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota 69,749 T AFC Terron Armstead, Miami 21,826 T NFC Trent Williams, San Francisco 30,483 G AFC Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore 23,729 G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 24,682 C AFC Creed Humphrey, Kansas City 36,383 C NFC Jason Kelce, Philadelphia 49,572 K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 57,721 K NFC Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay 40,087 RS AFC Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City 40,543 RS NFC Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota 32,926

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES DE AFC Von Miller, Buffalo 64,611 DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 72,910 DT AFC Chris Jones, Kansas City 60,051 DT NFC Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia 47,376 OLB AFC Matthew Judon, New England 61,617 OLB NFC Micah Parsons, Dallas 63,612 ILB AFC Roquan Smith, Baltimore 46,356 ILB NFC Jordyn Brooks, Seattle 46,300 CB AFC Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets 46,581 CB NFC Tariq Woolen, Seattle 58,633 SS AFC Derwin James, L.A. Chargers 57,090 SS NFC Budda Baker, Arizona 48,454 FS AFC Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh 56,306 FS NFC Eddie Jackson, Chicago 54,291 P AFC Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee 24,761 P NFC Johnny Hekker, Carolina 40,669 ST AFC Justice Hill, Baltimore 17,043 ST NFC Kris Boyd, Minnesota 16,568 LS AFC Nick Moore, Baltimore 15,393 LS NFC Andrew DePaola, Minnesota 15,556