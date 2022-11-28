The NFL announced the updated 2023 Pro Bowl voting leaders by position on Thursday.
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS
|POS.
|NAME
|TEAM
|VOTES
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|Minnesota Vikings
|90,313
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kansas City Chiefs
|87,384
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|85,785
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|New York Giants
|83,947
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|Miami Dolphins
|83,576
AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME, TEAM
|VOTES
|QB
|AFC
|Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
|87,384
|QB
|NFC
|Geno Smith, Seattle
|70,230
|RB
|AFC
|Derrick Henry, Tennessee
|75,754
|RB
|NFC
|Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants
|83,947
|FB
|AFC
|Alec Ingold, Miami
|63,170
|FB
|NFC
|Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
|78,009
|WR
|AFC
|Tyreek Hill, Miami
|83,576
|WR
|NFC
|Justin Jefferson, Minnesota
|90,313
|TE
|AFC
|Travis Kelce, Kansas City
|85,785
|TE
|NFC
|T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota
|69,749
|T
|AFC
|Terron Armstead, Miami
|21,826
|T
|NFC
|Trent Williams, San Francisco
|30,483
|G
|AFC
|Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore
|23,729
|G
|NFC
|Zack Martin, Dallas
|24,682
|C
|AFC
|Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
|36,383
|C
|NFC
|Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
|49,572
|K
|AFC
|Justin Tucker, Baltimore
|57,721
|K
|NFC
|Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay
|40,087
|RS
|AFC
|Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City
|40,543
|RS
|NFC
|Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
|32,926
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME, TEAM
|VOTES
|DE
|AFC
|Von Miller, Buffalo
|64,611
|DE
|NFC
|Nick Bosa, San Francisco
|72,910
|DT
|AFC
|Chris Jones, Kansas City
|60,051
|DT
|NFC
|Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia
|47,376
|OLB
|AFC
|Matthew Judon, New England
|61,617
|OLB
|NFC
|Micah Parsons, Dallas
|63,612
|ILB
|AFC
|Roquan Smith, Baltimore
|46,356
|ILB
|NFC
|Jordyn Brooks, Seattle
|46,300
|CB
|AFC
|Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets
|46,581
|CB
|NFC
|Tariq Woolen, Seattle
|58,633
|SS
|AFC
|Derwin James, L.A. Chargers
|57,090
|SS
|NFC
|Budda Baker, Arizona
|48,454
|FS
|AFC
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
|56,306
|FS
|NFC
|Eddie Jackson, Chicago
|54,291
|P
|AFC
|Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
|24,761
|P
|NFC
|Johnny Hekker, Carolina
|40,669
|ST
|AFC
|Justice Hill, Baltimore
|17,043
|ST
|NFC
|Kris Boyd, Minnesota
|16,568
|LS
|AFC
|Nick Moore, Baltimore
|15,393
|LS
|NFC
|Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
|15,556
