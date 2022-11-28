2023 Pro Bowl Voting Leaders

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL announced the updated 2023 Pro Bowl voting leaders by position on Thursday.

The 2023 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES
WR Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 90,313
QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 87,384
TE Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 85,785
RB Saquon Barkley New York Giants 83,947
WR Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 83,576
 

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
QB AFC Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 87,384
QB NFC Geno Smith, Seattle 70,230
RB AFC Derrick Henry, Tennessee 75,754
RB NFC Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants 83,947
FB AFC Alec Ingold, Miami 63,170
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 78,009
WR AFC Tyreek Hill, Miami 83,576
WR NFC Justin Jefferson, Minnesota 90,313
TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 85,785
TE NFC T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota 69,749
T AFC Terron Armstead, Miami 21,826
T NFC Trent Williams, San Francisco 30,483
G AFC Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore 23,729
G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 24,682
C AFC Creed Humphrey, Kansas City 36,383
C NFC Jason Kelce, Philadelphia 49,572
K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 57,721
K NFC Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay 40,087
RS AFC Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City 40,543
RS NFC Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota 32,926
 
POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
DE AFC Von Miller, Buffalo 64,611
DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 72,910
DT AFC Chris Jones, Kansas City 60,051
DT NFC Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia 47,376
OLB AFC Matthew Judon, New England 61,617
OLB NFC Micah Parsons, Dallas 63,612
ILB AFC Roquan Smith, Baltimore 46,356
ILB NFC Jordyn Brooks, Seattle 46,300
CB AFC Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets 46,581
CB NFC Tariq Woolen, Seattle 58,633
SS AFC Derwin James, L.A. Chargers 57,090
SS NFC Budda Baker, Arizona 48,454
FS AFC Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh 56,306
FS NFC Eddie Jackson, Chicago 54,291
P AFC Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee 24,761
P NFC Johnny Hekker, Carolina 40,669
ST AFC Justice Hill, Baltimore 17,043
ST NFC Kris Boyd, Minnesota 16,568
LS AFC Nick Moore, Baltimore 15,393
LS NFC Andrew DePaola, Minnesota 15,556
 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply