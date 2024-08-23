Here’s our 2024 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker. We’ll have updates posted as moves are reported and announced leading up to the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, so be sure to check back for the latest moves.

This year, NFL teams will only have one round of roster cuts with final cuts being made on August 27.

49ers

WR Frank Darby

Bears

Bengals

DT Devonnsha Maxwell WR Hakeem Butler RB Noah Cain OT Jackson Carman DE Andre Carter LB Aaron Casey S Michael Dowell CB Allan George WR Kwamie Lassiter II QB Rocky Lombardi G Eric Miller DT Joshua Pryor

Bills

WR Lawrence Keys WR Bryan Thompson

Broncos

Browns

WR Matt Landers TE Giovanni Ricci

Buccaneers

LB Randy Gregory

Cardinals

T Dennis Daley LS Joe Shimko WR Daniel Arias

Chargers

QB Max Duggan WR Leon Johnson DE Micheal Mason

Chiefs

G McKade Mettauer

Colts

RB Trent Pennix WR Ethan Fernea

Commanders

LB Bo Bauer K Riley Patterson

Cowboys

DB Sheldrick Redwine DE Shaka Toney

Dolphins

RB Salvon Ahmed

Eagles

DB Tyler Hall TE C.J. Uzomah

Falcons

WR Jakeem Grant

Giants

TE Tyree Jackson

Jaguars

WR Brevin Easton

Jets

TE Neal Johnson

Lions

LB DaRon Gilbert DB Morice Norris LB Malik Jefferson

Packers

DT Kenneth Odumegwu

Panthers

RB Dillon Johnson G Nash Jensen

Patriots

NT Mike Purcell

Raiders

Rams

DB Jerry Jacobs

Ravens

TE Scotty Washington

Saints

Seahawks

LB Devin Richardson DB Willie Roberts

Steelers

DB Kalon Barnes WR Tarik Black DB Nate Meadors DB Grayland Arnold DB Anthony Averett

Texans

Titans

Vikings

WR Ty James P Seth Vernon TE Neal Johnson LB Jabril Cox DB Jacobi Francis