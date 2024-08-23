2024 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here’s our 2024 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker. We’ll have updates posted as moves are reported and announced leading up to the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, so be sure to check back for the latest moves.

NFL Logo

This year, NFL teams will only have one round of roster cuts with final cuts being made on August 27.

49ers

  1. WR Frank Darby

Bears

  1.  

Bengals

  1. DT Devonnsha Maxwell
  2. WR Hakeem Butler
  3. RB Noah Cain
  4. OT Jackson Carman
  5. DE Andre Carter
  6. LB Aaron Casey
  7. S Michael Dowell
  8. CB Allan George
  9. WR Kwamie Lassiter II
  10. QB Rocky Lombardi
  11. G Eric Miller
  12. DT Joshua Pryor

Bills

  1. WR Lawrence Keys
  2. WR Bryan Thompson

Broncos

  1.  

Browns

  1. WR Matt Landers
  2. TE Giovanni Ricci

Buccaneers

  1. LB Randy Gregory

Cardinals

  1. T Dennis Daley
  2. LS Joe Shimko
  3. WR Daniel Arias

Chargers

  1. QB Max Duggan
  2. WR Leon Johnson
  3. DE Micheal Mason

Chiefs

  1. G McKade Mettauer

 

Colts

  1. RB Trent Pennix
  2. WR Ethan Fernea

Commanders

  1. LB Bo Bauer
  2. K Riley Patterson

Cowboys

  1. DB Sheldrick Redwine
  2. DE Shaka Toney

Dolphins

  1. RB Salvon Ahmed

Eagles

  1. DB Tyler Hall
  2. TE C.J. Uzomah

Falcons

  1. WR Jakeem Grant

Giants

  1. TE Tyree Jackson

Jaguars

  1. WR Brevin Easton

Jets

  1. TE Neal Johnson

Lions

  1. LB DaRon Gilbert
  2. DB Morice Norris
  3. LB Malik Jefferson

Packers

  1. DT Kenneth Odumegwu

Panthers

  1. RB Dillon Johnson
  2. G Nash Jensen

Patriots

  1. NT Mike Purcell

Raiders

  1.  

Rams

  1. DB Jerry Jacobs

Ravens

  1. TE Scotty Washington

Saints

  1.  

Seahawks

  1. LB Devin Richardson
  2. DB Willie Roberts

Steelers

  1. DB Kalon Barnes
  2. WR Tarik Black
  3. DB Nate Meadors
  4. DB Grayland Arnold
  5. DB Anthony Averett

Texans

  1.  

Titans

  1.  

Vikings

  1. WR Ty James
  2. P Seth Vernon
  3. TE Neal Johnson
  4. LB Jabril Cox
  5. DB Jacobi Francis

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply