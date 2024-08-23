Here’s our 2024 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker. We’ll have updates posted as moves are reported and announced leading up to the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, so be sure to check back for the latest moves.
This year, NFL teams will only have one round of roster cuts with final cuts being made on August 27.
49ers
- WR Frank Darby
Bears
Bengals
- DT Devonnsha Maxwell
- WR Hakeem Butler
- RB Noah Cain
- OT Jackson Carman
- DE Andre Carter
- LB Aaron Casey
- S Michael Dowell
- CB Allan George
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- QB Rocky Lombardi
- G Eric Miller
- DT Joshua Pryor
Bills
- WR Lawrence Keys
- WR Bryan Thompson
Broncos
Browns
- WR Matt Landers
- TE Giovanni Ricci
Buccaneers
- LB Randy Gregory
Cardinals
- T Dennis Daley
- LS Joe Shimko
- WR Daniel Arias
Chargers
- QB Max Duggan
- WR Leon Johnson
- DE Micheal Mason
Chiefs
- G McKade Mettauer
Colts
- RB Trent Pennix
- WR Ethan Fernea
Commanders
- LB Bo Bauer
- K Riley Patterson
Cowboys
- DB Sheldrick Redwine
- DE Shaka Toney
Dolphins
- RB Salvon Ahmed
Eagles
- DB Tyler Hall
- TE C.J. Uzomah
Falcons
- WR Jakeem Grant
Giants
- TE Tyree Jackson
Jaguars
- WR Brevin Easton
Jets
- TE Neal Johnson
Lions
- LB DaRon Gilbert
- DB Morice Norris
- LB Malik Jefferson
Packers
- DT Kenneth Odumegwu
Panthers
- RB Dillon Johnson
- G Nash Jensen
Patriots
- NT Mike Purcell
Raiders
Rams
- DB Jerry Jacobs
Ravens
- TE Scotty Washington
Saints
Seahawks
- LB Devin Richardson
- DB Willie Roberts
Steelers
- DB Kalon Barnes
- WR Tarik Black
- DB Nate Meadors
- DB Grayland Arnold
- DB Anthony Averett
Texans
Titans
Vikings
- WR Ty James
- P Seth Vernon
- TE Neal Johnson
- LB Jabril Cox
- DB Jacobi Francis
