2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters Announced

Eric Edholm of NFL.com shared the initial list of prospects who have accepted invitations to play in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.
The Shrine Bowl is an all-star game for NFL draft prospects consisting of both seniors and underclassmen, as opposed to the Reese’s Senior Bowl which is for exclusively seniors. It’s scheduled to take place on January 30th
Recent headliners from the Shrine Bowl include Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco, 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Ravens WR Zay Flowers
Shrine Bowl director of football operations and player personnel Eric Galko believes the talent in the game continues to grow every year: “We’ve had an uptick in draft picks every year the past three years, and this year will be another uptick. I don’t have any doubt about that. I’d be shocked if we don’t have more than a year ago.
“I just see the talent we have this year, and I get really excited, especially guys at the top of the draft.”
The following is a complete list of players who have accepted an invitation to the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl:
Quarterback
- Max Brosmer, Minnesota
- Brady Cook, Missouri
- Kyle McCord, Syracuse
- Cam Miller, North Dakota State
- Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
- Payton Thorne, Auburn
Running Back
- Jaydon Blue, Texas
- Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona
- Ja’Quinden Jackson, Arkansas
- Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
- Corey Kiner, Cincinnati
- Phil Mafah, Clemson
- Rocket Sanders, South Carolina
Wide Receiver
- Ja’Corey Brooks, Louisville
- Sam Brown, Miami
- Jacolby George, Miami
- Traeshon Holden, Oregon
- Jimmy Horn, Colorado
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
- Dominic Lovett, Georgia
- Jackson Meeks, Syracuse
- Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
- Nick Nash, San Jose State
- Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska
- Kaden Prather, Maryland
- Will Sheppard, Colorado
- Dont’e Thornton Jr., Tennessee
- Theo Wease Jr., Missouri
- Antwane Wells Jr., Mississippi
- LaJohntay Wester, Colorado
- Ricky White, UNLV
Tight End
- Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
- Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
- Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn
- Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
- Luke Lachey, Iowa
- Caden Prieskorn, Mississippi
- Carter Runyon, Towson
- Ben Yurosek, Georgia
Offensive Line
- Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas
- Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Oregon State
- Jack Conley, Boston College
- Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State
- Tyler Cooper, Minnesota
- Brandon Crenshaw-Dixon, Florida
- Joshua Gray, Oregon State
- Gus Hartwig, Purdue
- Joe Huber, Wisconsin
- Nash Jones, Texas State
- Drew Kendall, Boston College
- Tim McKay, N.C. State
- Luke Newman, Michigan State
- Thomas Perry, Middlebury
- Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
- Esa Pole, Washington State
- Xavier Truss, Georgia
- Gareth Warren, Lindenwood
- Trey Wedig, Indiana
- Marcus Wehr, Montana State
- Aiden Williams, Minnesota-Duluth
- John Williams, Cincinnati
Interior Defensive Line
- Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland
- Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech
- Warren Brinson, Georgia
- Joe Evans, UTSA
- Kenneth Grant, Michigan
- Eric Gregory, Arkansas
- Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU
- Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
- Cam Horsley, Boston College
- Nash Hutmacher, Nebraska
- Sean Martin, West Virginia
- JJ Pegues, Mississippi
- Jordan Phillips, Maryland
- Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
- Jay Toia, UCLA
- CJ West, Indiana
Edge Rusher
- Tyler Baron, Miami
- Tyler Batty, BYU
- Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
- Ethan Downs, Oklahoma
- Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State
- Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly
- Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
- Elijah Roberts, SMU
- Que Robinson, Alabama
- Bradyn Swinson, LSU
- Johnny Walker, Missouri
Linebacker
- Carson Bruener, Washington
- Teddye Buchanan, Cal
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky
- Jay Higgins, Iowa
- Chandler Martin, Memphis
- Francisco Mauigoa, Miami
- Kain Medrano, UCLA
- DeShawn Pace, UCF
- Chris Paul Jr., Mississippi
- Greg Penn III, LSU
- Aaron Smith, South Carolina State
- Jackson Woodard, UNLV
- De’Rickey Wright, Vanderbilt
Cornerback
- Zy Alexander, LSU
- Cobee Bryant, Kansas
- Jordan Clark, Notre Dame
- Mello Dotson, Kansas
- O’Donnell Fortune, South Carolina
- Zah Frazier, UTSA
- Jermari Harris, Iowa
- Marcus Harris, Cal
- Tyron Herring, Delaware
- Garnett Hollis Jr., West Virginia
- Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina
- Jalen Kimber, Penn State
- Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers
- Jason Marshall, Florida
- Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon
- Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
- Corey Thornton, Louisville
- Justin Walley, Minnesota
- Isas Waxter, Villanova
- Nohl Williams, Cal
Safety
- Alijah Clark, Syracuse
- RJ Mickens, Clemson
- Glendon Miller, Maryland
- Shilo Sanders, Colorado
- Marques Sigle, Kansas State
- Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Colorado
- Shamari Simmons, Arizona State
- Mike Smith Jr., Eastern Kentucky
- Craig Woodson, Cal
Specialists
- Andres Borregales, Miami (K)
- Luke Elzinga, Oklahoma (P)
- Kai Kroeger, South Carolina (P)
- Brent Matiscik, TCU, (LS)
- Ben Sauls, Pittsburgh (K)
- Josh Wojciechowicz, Colorado School of Mines (LS)
