2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters Announced

Eric Edholm of NFL.com shared the initial list of prospects who have accepted invitations to play in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl is an all-star game for NFL draft prospects consisting of both seniors and underclassmen, as opposed to the Reese’s Senior Bowl which is for exclusively seniors. It’s scheduled to take place on January 30th

Recent headliners from the Shrine Bowl include Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco, 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Ravens WR Zay Flowers

Shrine Bowl director of football operations and player personnel Eric Galko believes the talent in the game continues to grow every year: “We’ve had an uptick in draft picks every year the past three years, and this year will be another uptick. I don’t have any doubt about that. I’d be shocked if we don’t have more than a year ago.

“I just see the talent we have this year, and I get really excited, especially guys at the top of the draft.”

The following is a complete list of players who have accepted an invitation to the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl:

Quarterback

Max Brosmer, Minnesota

Brady Cook, Missouri

Kyle McCord, Syracuse

Cam Miller, North Dakota State

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Payton Thorne, Auburn

Running Back

Jaydon Blue, Texas

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona

Ja’Quinden Jackson, Arkansas

Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida

Corey Kiner, Cincinnati

Phil Mafah, Clemson

Rocket Sanders, South Carolina

Wide Receiver

Ja’Corey Brooks, Louisville

Sam Brown, Miami

Jacolby George, Miami

Traeshon Holden, Oregon

Jimmy Horn, Colorado

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn

Dominic Lovett, Georgia

Jackson Meeks, Syracuse

Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh

Nick Nash, San Jose State

Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska

Kaden Prather, Maryland

Will Sheppard, Colorado

Dont’e Thornton Jr., Tennessee

Theo Wease Jr., Missouri

Antwane Wells Jr., Mississippi

LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

Ricky White, UNLV

Tight End

Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech

Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn

Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Luke Lachey, Iowa

Caden Prieskorn, Mississippi

Carter Runyon, Towson

Ben Yurosek, Georgia

Offensive Line

Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Oregon State

Jack Conley, Boston College

Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State

Tyler Cooper, Minnesota

Brandon Crenshaw-Dixon, Florida

Joshua Gray, Oregon State

Gus Hartwig, Purdue

Joe Huber, Wisconsin

Nash Jones, Texas State

Drew Kendall, Boston College

Tim McKay, N.C. State

Luke Newman, Michigan State

Thomas Perry, Middlebury

Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

Esa Pole, Washington State

Xavier Truss, Georgia

Gareth Warren, Lindenwood

Trey Wedig, Indiana

Marcus Wehr, Montana State

Aiden Williams, Minnesota-Duluth

John Williams, Cincinnati

Interior Defensive Line

Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland

Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech

Warren Brinson, Georgia

Joe Evans, UTSA

Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Eric Gregory, Arkansas

Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU

Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

Cam Horsley, Boston College

Nash Hutmacher, Nebraska

Sean Martin, West Virginia

JJ Pegues, Mississippi

Jordan Phillips, Maryland

Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Jay Toia, UCLA

CJ West, Indiana

Edge Rusher

Tyler Baron, Miami

Tyler Batty, BYU

Fadil Diggs, Syracuse

Ethan Downs, Oklahoma

Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State

Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly

Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

Elijah Roberts, SMU

Que Robinson, Alabama

Bradyn Swinson, LSU

Johnny Walker, Missouri

Linebacker

Carson Bruener, Washington

Teddye Buchanan, Cal

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky

Jay Higgins, Iowa

Chandler Martin, Memphis

Francisco Mauigoa, Miami

Kain Medrano, UCLA

DeShawn Pace, UCF

Chris Paul Jr., Mississippi

Greg Penn III, LSU

Aaron Smith, South Carolina State

Jackson Woodard, UNLV

De’Rickey Wright, Vanderbilt

Cornerback

Zy Alexander, LSU

Cobee Bryant, Kansas

Jordan Clark, Notre Dame

Mello Dotson, Kansas

O’Donnell Fortune, South Carolina

Zah Frazier, UTSA

Jermari Harris, Iowa

Marcus Harris, Cal

Tyron Herring, Delaware

Garnett Hollis Jr., West Virginia

Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina

Jalen Kimber, Penn State

Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers

Jason Marshall, Florida

Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon

Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina

Corey Thornton, Louisville

Justin Walley, Minnesota

Isas Waxter, Villanova

Nohl Williams, Cal

Safety

Alijah Clark, Syracuse

RJ Mickens, Clemson

Glendon Miller, Maryland

Shilo Sanders, Colorado

Marques Sigle, Kansas State

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Colorado

Shamari Simmons, Arizona State

Mike Smith Jr., Eastern Kentucky

Craig Woodson, Cal

Specialists

Andres Borregales, Miami (K)

Luke Elzinga, Oklahoma (P)

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina (P)

Brent Matiscik, TCU, (LS)

Ben Sauls, Pittsburgh (K)

Josh Wojciechowicz, Colorado School of Mines (LS)