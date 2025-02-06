2025 Hall Of Fame Class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame officially elected three modern-era candidates along with one senior selection to be part of the 2025 Hall of Fame class on Thursday.

 The new members include:

  • Eric Allen, CB — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)
  • Jared Allen, DE — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)
  • Antonio Gates, TE — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2024-25)

Seniors, Coach and Contributor category:

  • Sterling Sharpe, WR — 1988-1994 Green Bay Packers

