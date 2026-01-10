2025 NFL All-Pro Teams Announced

The Associated Press announced the All-Pro teams for the 2025 season on Friday. Here’s a quick breakdown of each team.

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Matthew Stafford , Los Angeles Rams

, Los Angeles Rams Running Back — Bijan Robinson , Atlanta

, Atlanta Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk , San Francisco

, San Francisco Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua , Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba , Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase , Cincinnati

, Los Angeles Rams; , Seattle; , Cincinnati All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey , San Francisco

, San Francisco Tight End — Trey McBride , Arizona

, Arizona Left Tackle — Garrett Bolles , Denver

, Denver Left Guard — Joe Thuney , Chicago

, Chicago Center — Creed Humphrey , Kansas City

, Kansas City Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz , Denver

, Denver Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit

Defense

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett , Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr. , Houston; Micah Parsons , Green Bay

, Cleveland; , Houston; , Green Bay Interior Linemen — Jeffery Simmons , Tennessee; Zach Allen , Denver

, Tennessee; , Denver Linebackers — Jack Campbell , Detroit; Jordyn Brooks , Miami

, Detroit; , Miami Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr. , Houston; Quinyon Mitchell , Philadelphia

, Houston; , Philadelphia Slot cornerback — Cooper DeJean , Philadelphia

, Philadelphia Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago

Special Teams

Placekicker — Will Reichard , Minnesota

, Minnesota Punter — Jordan Stout , Baltimore

, Baltimore Kick Returner — Ray Davis , Buffalo

, Buffalo Punt Returner — Chimera Dike , Tennessee

, Tennessee Special Teamer — Devon Key , Denver

, Denver Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

Second team

Offense

Quarterback — Drake Maye , New England

, New England Running Back — James Cook , Buffalo

, Buffalo Fullback — Patrick Ricard , Baltimore

, Baltimore Wide Receivers — George Pickens , Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown , Detroit; Chris Olave , New Orleans

, Dallas; , Detroit; , New Orleans All Purpose — Bijan Robinson , Atlanta

, Atlanta Tight End — Kyle Pitts , Atlanta

, Atlanta Left Tackle — Trent Williams , San Francisco

, San Francisco Left Guard — Quenton Nelson , Indianapolis

, Indianapolis Center — Aaron Brewer , Miami

, Miami Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom , Atlanta

, Atlanta Right Tackle — Darnell Wright, Chicago

Defense

Edge Rushers — Brian Burns , New York Giants; Danielle Hunter , Houston; Aidan Hutchinson , Detroit

, New York Giants; , Houston; , Detroit Interior Linemen — Leonard Williams , Seattle; Cameron Heyward , Pittsburgh

, Seattle; , Pittsburgh Linebackers — Devin Lloyd , Jacksonville; Ernest Jones IV , Seattle

, Jacksonville; , Seattle Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II , Denver; Devon Witherspoon , Seattle

, Denver; , Seattle Slot cornerback — Derwin James , Los Angeles Chargers

, Los Angeles Chargers Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; *-Talanoa Hufanga, Denver; *-Xavier McKinney, Green Bay

Special teams

Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey , Dallas

, Dallas Punter — Michael Dickson , Seattle

, Seattle Kick Returner — KaVontae Turpin , Dallas

, Dallas Punt Returner — Marcus Jones , New England

, New England Special Teamer — Del’Shawn Phillips , Los Angeles Chargers

, Los Angeles Chargers Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota