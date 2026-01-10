2025 NFL All-Pro Teams Announced

The Associated Press announced the All-Pro teams for the 2025 season on Friday. Here’s a quick breakdown of each team.
First team
Offense
- Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
- Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
- Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
- All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
- Tight End — Trey McBride, Arizona
- Left Tackle — Garrett Bolles, Denver
- Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chicago
- Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
- Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver
- Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit
Defense
- Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay
- Interior Linemen — Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver
- Linebackers — Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami
- Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia
- Slot cornerback — Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia
- Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago
Special Teams
- Placekicker — Will Reichard, Minnesota
- Punter — Jordan Stout, Baltimore
- Kick Returner — Ray Davis, Buffalo
- Punt Returner — Chimera Dike, Tennessee
- Special Teamer — Devon Key, Denver
- Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
Second team
Offense
- Quarterback — Drake Maye, New England
- Running Back — James Cook, Buffalo
- Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
- Wide Receivers — George Pickens, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans
- All Purpose — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
- Tight End — Kyle Pitts, Atlanta
- Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
- Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
- Center — Aaron Brewer, Miami
- Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
- Right Tackle — Darnell Wright, Chicago
Defense
- Edge Rushers — Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit
- Interior Linemen — Leonard Williams, Seattle; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
- Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle
- Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle
- Slot cornerback — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
- Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; *-Talanoa Hufanga, Denver; *-Xavier McKinney, Green Bay
Special teams
- Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
- Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle
- Kick Returner — KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
- Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England
- Special Teamer — Del’Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
- Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
