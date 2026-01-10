2025 NFL All-Pro Teams Announced

The Associated Press announced the All-Pro teams for the 2025 season on Friday. Here’s a quick breakdown of each team.

First team

Offense

  • Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
  • Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
  • Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
  • Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
  • All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
  • Tight End — Trey McBride, Arizona
  • Left Tackle — Garrett Bolles, Denver
  • Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chicago
  • Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
  • Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver
  • Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit

Defense

  • Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay
  • Interior Linemen — Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver
  • Linebackers — Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami
  • Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia
  • Slot cornerback — Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia
  • Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago

Special Teams

  • Placekicker — Will Reichard, Minnesota
  • Punter — Jordan Stout, Baltimore
  • Kick Returner — Ray Davis, Buffalo
  • Punt Returner — Chimera Dike, Tennessee
  • Special Teamer — Devon Key, Denver
  • Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

Second team

Offense

  • Quarterback — Drake Maye, New England
  • Running Back — James Cook, Buffalo
  • Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
  • Wide Receivers — George Pickens, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans
  • All Purpose — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
  • Tight End — Kyle Pitts, Atlanta
  • Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
  • Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
  • Center — Aaron Brewer, Miami
  • Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
  • Right Tackle — Darnell Wright, Chicago

Defense

  • Edge Rushers — Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit
  • Interior Linemen — Leonard Williams, Seattle; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
  • Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle
  • Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle
  • Slot cornerback — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; *-Talanoa Hufanga, Denver; *-Xavier McKinney, Green Bay

Special teams

  • Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
  • Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle
  • Kick Returner — KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
  • Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England
  • Special Teamer — Del’Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

