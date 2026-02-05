The Pro Football Hall of Fame officially elected three modern-era candidates along with one senior selection to be part of the 2026 Hall of Fame class on Thursday.
The new members include:
- Larry Fitzgerald, WR — 2004-2020 Arizona Cardinals | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2026)
- Luke Kuechly, LB — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2025-2026)
- Adam Vinatieri, PK — 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2025-2026)
- Roger Craig, RB — 1983-1990 San Francisco 49ers, 1991 Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-1993 Minnesota Vikings)
- Drew Brees, QB — 2001-2005 San Diego Chargers, 2006-2020 New Orleans Saints | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2026)
