2026 Pro Bowl Voting Leaders

Nate Bouda
The NFL announced the latest results of fan voting for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games on Monday. 

Pro Bowl

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games are set to return to the San Francisco, highlighting the NFL’s top talent in a dynamic AFC vs. NFC competition.

NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 19.

With voting open through December 15, here’s a closer look at the current voting leaders and what it means for the 88-player roster headed to San Francisco.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS

Rank Player Club Position Votes
1 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB 31,452
2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks WR 27,162
3 Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers DE 25,155
4 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB 25,134
5 Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions RB 24,951
6 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB 24,636
7 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB 24,335
8 Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns DE 23,831
9 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB 23,238
10 Kyle Juszczyk San Francisco 49ers FB 22,982

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM
QB AFC Drake Maye, New England
QB NFC Matthew Stafford, L.A. Rams
     
RB AFC Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
RB NFC Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit
     
FB AFC Adam Prentice, Denver
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
     
WR AFC Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
WR NFC Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle
     
TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City
TE NFC Trey McBride, Arizona
     
T AFC Dion Dawkins, Buffalo
T NFC Penei Sewell, Detroit
     
G AFC Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
G NFC Joe Thuney, Chicago
     
C AFC Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
C NFC Drew Dalman, Chicago 

 

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM
DE AFC Myles Garrett, Cleveland
DE NFC Micah Parsons, Green Bay
     
DT AFC Zach Allen, Denver
DT NFC Byron Murphy II, Seattle
     
OLB AFC Brian Burns, N.Y. Giants
OLB NFC Nick Bonitto, Denver
     
ILB AFC Jack Campbell, Detroit
ILB NFC Jordyn Brooks, Miami
     
CB AFC Derek Stingley Jr., Houston
CB NFC Jaycee Horn, Carolina
     
SS AFC Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore
SS NFC Kam Curl, L.A. Rams
     
FS AFC Calen Bullock, Houston
FS NFC Kevin Byard, Chicago

 

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM
K AFC Cameron Dicker, L.A. Chargers
K NFC Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
     
P AFC Jeremy Crenshaw, Denver
P NFC Jack Fox, Detroit
     
LS AFC Julian Ashby, New England
LS NFC Matthew Orzech, Green Bay
     
RS AFC Chimere Dike, Tennessee
RS NFC KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
     
ST AFC Evan Williams, Green Bay
ST NFC Ben Skowronek, Pittsburgh

