2026 Pro Bowl Voting Leaders

The NFL announced the latest results of fan voting for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games on Monday.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games are set to return to the San Francisco, highlighting the NFL’s top talent in a dynamic AFC vs. NFC competition.

NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 19.

With voting open through December 15, here’s a closer look at the current voting leaders and what it means for the 88-player roster headed to San Francisco.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS

Rank Player Club Position Votes 1 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB 31,452 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks WR 27,162 3 Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers DE 25,155 4 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB 25,134 5 Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions RB 24,951 6 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB 24,636 7 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB 24,335 8 Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns DE 23,831 9 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB 23,238 10 Kyle Juszczyk San Francisco 49ers FB 22,982

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM QB AFC Drake Maye, New England QB NFC Matthew Stafford, L.A. Rams RB AFC Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis RB NFC Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit FB AFC Adam Prentice, Denver FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco WR AFC Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati WR NFC Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City TE NFC Trey McBride, Arizona T AFC Dion Dawkins, Buffalo T NFC Penei Sewell, Detroit G AFC Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis G NFC Joe Thuney, Chicago C AFC Creed Humphrey, Kansas City C NFC Drew Dalman, Chicago

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM DE AFC Myles Garrett, Cleveland DE NFC Micah Parsons, Green Bay DT AFC Zach Allen, Denver DT NFC Byron Murphy II, Seattle OLB AFC Brian Burns, N.Y. Giants OLB NFC Nick Bonitto, Denver ILB AFC Jack Campbell, Detroit ILB NFC Jordyn Brooks, Miami CB AFC Derek Stingley Jr., Houston CB NFC Jaycee Horn, Carolina SS AFC Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore SS NFC Kam Curl, L.A. Rams FS AFC Calen Bullock, Houston FS NFC Kevin Byard, Chicago

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM K AFC Cameron Dicker, L.A. Chargers K NFC Brandon Aubrey, Dallas P AFC Jeremy Crenshaw, Denver P NFC Jack Fox, Detroit LS AFC Julian Ashby, New England LS NFC Matthew Orzech, Green Bay RS AFC Chimere Dike, Tennessee RS NFC KaVontae Turpin, Dallas ST AFC Evan Williams, Green Bay ST NFC Ben Skowronek, Pittsburgh