2026 Pro Bowl Voting Leaders

The NFL announced the latest results of fan voting for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games on Monday.
The 2026 Pro Bowl Games are set to return to the San Francisco, highlighting the NFL’s top talent in a dynamic AFC vs. NFC competition.
NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 19.
With voting open through December 15, here’s a closer look at the current voting leaders and what it means for the 88-player roster headed to San Francisco.
NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Votes
|1
|Drake Maye
|New England Patriots
|QB
|31,452
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seattle Seahawks
|WR
|27,162
|3
|Micah Parsons
|Green Bay Packers
|DE
|25,155
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis Colts
|RB
|25,134
|5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Detroit Lions
|RB
|24,951
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|San Francisco 49ers
|RB
|24,636
|7
|Matthew Stafford
|Los Angeles Rams
|QB
|24,335
|8
|Myles Garrett
|Cleveland Browns
|DE
|23,831
|9
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|QB
|23,238
|10
|Kyle Juszczyk
|San Francisco 49ers
|FB
|22,982
AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME, TEAM
|QB
|AFC
|Drake Maye, New England
|QB
|NFC
|Matthew Stafford, L.A. Rams
|RB
|AFC
|Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
|RB
|NFC
|Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit
|FB
|AFC
|Adam Prentice, Denver
|FB
|NFC
|Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
|WR
|AFC
|Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
|WR
|NFC
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle
|TE
|AFC
|Travis Kelce, Kansas City
|TE
|NFC
|Trey McBride, Arizona
|T
|AFC
|Dion Dawkins, Buffalo
|T
|NFC
|Penei Sewell, Detroit
|G
|AFC
|Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
|G
|NFC
|Joe Thuney, Chicago
|C
|AFC
|Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
|C
|NFC
|Drew Dalman, Chicago
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME, TEAM
|DE
|AFC
|Myles Garrett, Cleveland
|DE
|NFC
|Micah Parsons, Green Bay
|DT
|AFC
|Zach Allen, Denver
|DT
|NFC
|Byron Murphy II, Seattle
|OLB
|AFC
|Brian Burns, N.Y. Giants
|OLB
|NFC
|Nick Bonitto, Denver
|ILB
|AFC
|Jack Campbell, Detroit
|ILB
|NFC
|Jordyn Brooks, Miami
|CB
|AFC
|Derek Stingley Jr., Houston
|CB
|NFC
|Jaycee Horn, Carolina
|SS
|AFC
|Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore
|SS
|NFC
|Kam Curl, L.A. Rams
|FS
|AFC
|Calen Bullock, Houston
|FS
|NFC
|Kevin Byard, Chicago
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME, TEAM
|K
|AFC
|Cameron Dicker, L.A. Chargers
|K
|NFC
|Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
|P
|AFC
|Jeremy Crenshaw, Denver
|P
|NFC
|Jack Fox, Detroit
|LS
|AFC
|Julian Ashby, New England
|LS
|NFC
|Matthew Orzech, Green Bay
|RS
|AFC
|Chimere Dike, Tennessee
|RS
|NFC
|KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
|ST
|AFC
|Evan Williams, Green Bay
|ST
|NFC
|Ben Skowronek, Pittsburgh
