2028 Year To Watch For First 18-Game Season?

As the 2024 season came to a close, talks of a move to an 18-game season heated up as there were reports that the league and the NFLPA discussed the possibility.

League commissioner Roger Goodell called the move to 18 games a “logical step” while NFLPA executive Lloyd Howell brought up how no players want an 18-game season.

SI.com’s Albert Breer pointed out how the Super Bowl dates through 2027 are set but the date for Super Bowl LXII in 2028 has not been decided yet. The Super Bowl used to be on the first Sunday of February but is now on the second Sunday of February with a 17-game season.

Typically, the dates for the Super Bowl are released when the city is awarded the game so they have ample time to plan and prepare. However, Atlanta was awarded Super Bowl LXII in 2028 earlier this season, but they still haven’t announced a date four months later.

Breer also mentioned how the TV deals with the NFL have an opt-out before the 2029 season. By making the move to 18 games for the 2027 season, the league would have time to approach networks about a new deal before the opt-out in 2029.

We’ll have more on an 18-game season as the news is available.