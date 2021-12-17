Bills Place LT Dion Dawkins On COVID-19 List

Bills HC Sean McDermott tells WGR550 that LT Dion Dawkins is being placed on the COVID-19 list.

The good news for Buffalo is that QB Josh Allen will start for them on Sunday.

Dawkins, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.18 million contract that included $1.93 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $60 million extension with Buffalo.

Dawkins is set to make base salaries of $7.3 million and $8.13 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Dawkins appeared in 13 games for the Bills, making 13 starts at left tackle.