49ers Activating RB Christian McCaffrey From Injured Reserve

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced RB Christian McCaffrey is “good to go” for Week 10 and will be activated off injured reserve, per Adam Schefter.

Shanahan added they are officially listing McCaffrey as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

San Francisco designated McCaffrey to return from injured reserve earlier this week and was reported to have a chance to play this week.

McCaffrey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing a new extension in 2024.

In 2023, McCaffrey appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and rushed for 1,459 yards on 272 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 564 yards receiving and 21 total touchdowns.

He has not appeared in a game so far in 2024.