49ers Activating TE Charlie Woerner From PUP List

The 49ers announced on Sunday that they are activating TE Charlie Woerner from the physically unable to perform list.

The #49ers have activated TE Charlie Woerner from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 14, 2022

Woerner, 24, was selected with the 190th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Georgia.

He is currently entering the second year of his four-year, $3.47 million contract.

In 2021, Woerner has appeared in 17 games for the 49ers and caught five passes for 52 yards and no touchdowns.