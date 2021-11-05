49ers Activating TE George Kittle From Injured Reserve

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said they are activating TE George Kittle from the injured reserve in time for Week 9, according to Adam Schefter.

San Francisco designated Kittle to return earlier this week.

Kittle, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

In 2021, Kittle has appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded 19 receptions for 227 yards and no touchdowns.