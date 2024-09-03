49ers Agree To Three-Year, $82.66M Deal For LT Trent Williams

According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers and LT Trent Williams have finalized a reworked contract for the longtime veteran.

The deal is now worth $82.66 million over the final three years of Williams’ contract as opposed to $74.76 million. Williams will get $48 million guaranteed at signing along with a $25.69 million signing bonus.

Williams ended his holdout and reported back to the team today in anticipation of this deal getting done.

Williams had three years remaining on his contract and was seeking an update with a raise and more guarantees to reflect his standing as the NFL’s top left tackle after the market passed him by.

Williams, 36, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024.

In 2023, Williams appeared in and started 15 games for the 49ers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news is available.