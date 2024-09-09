49ers Announce Four Moves Including Activating LT Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves on Monday ahead of their season opener against the Jets.
The full list includes:
- 49ers elevated DE Sam Okuayinonu and DB Tracy Walker III to their active roster.
- 49ers activated LT Trent Williams from the did not report list.
- 49ers released OT Brandon Parker
Williams, 36, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.
The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024.
In 2023, Williams appeared in and started 15 games for the 49ers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!