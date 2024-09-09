49ers Announce Four Moves Including Activating LT Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves on Monday ahead of their season opener against the Jets.

The full list includes:

49ers elevated DE Sam Okuayinonu and DB Tracy Walker III to their active roster.

and DB to their active roster. 49ers activated LT Trent Williams from the did not report list.

from the did not report list. 49ers released OT Brandon Parker

Williams, 36, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024.

In 2023, Williams appeared in and started 15 games for the 49ers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.