49ers Announce Four Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released CB Anthony Brown and promoted CB Tre Swilling from the practice squad.

The 49ers also elevated WR Chris Conley and CB Shemar Jean-Charles from the practice squad.

Players can be elevated from the practice squad three times per season and return to the unit without having to go through waivers.

Brown, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract before re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal in 2020.

Brown signed on with the Steelers coming out of the preseason. He was later added to their practice squad before being released a few days ago.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, a forced fumble and seven pass defenses.