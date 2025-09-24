49ers Announce Four Roster Moves Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have made four roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting DE Robert Beal to the active roster.

They also added DE William Bradley-King and S Jaylen Mahoney to the practice squad and released S Derrick Canteen.

Beal, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Georgia in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,084,980 rookie contract that included a $244,980 signing bonus when the 49ers waived him and brought him back to the practice squad.

In 2024, Beal appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and recorded 17 total tackles.