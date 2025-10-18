49ers Announce Seven Moves, Activate TE George Kittle From IR

The 49ers announced seven roster moves on Saturday, most notably, they activated TE George Kittle and DT Kevin Givens off injured reserve.

They also promoted DE Trevis Gipson to the 53-man roster, and elevated WR Malik Turner and OL Nick Zakelj from the practice squad.

San Francisco also placed LB Fred Warner on injured reserve and waived TE Brayden Willis.

Kittle injured his hamstring in Sunday’s Week 1 win and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle has appeared in one game for the 49ers and caught all four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown.