49ers Claim RB Israel Abanikanda, Officially Place RB Christian McCaffrey On IR

Tom Pelissero reports that the 49ers have claimed RB Israel Abanikanda off of waivers from the Jets.

This move makes sense for San Francisco as they also officially placed Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason on injured reserve.

In another corresponding move, the team signed WR Ronnie Bell to their practice squad.

Abanikanda, 22, attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, New York, and was a First-Team All-American at Pittsburgh University in 2022.

The Jets selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and he appeared in six games for the team before being waived.

In 2024, Abanikanda has rushed for 70 yards on 22 carries in his six appearances with the Jets