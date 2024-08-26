49ers Cut Five Players

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have cut five players, including:

Breida, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Southern back in 2017 and finished a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the 49ers.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Breida before trading him to the Dolphins in 2020. He played out the season under the restricted tender and made a base salary of $3.27 million.

Breida was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. From there, he joined the Giants on a one-year deal for the 2022 season. He re-signed with the Giants on a another one-year deal last offseason and returned to the 49ers this offseason.

In 2023, Breida appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and rushed for 151 yards on 55 carries (2.7 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 17 receptions for 88 yards receiving.