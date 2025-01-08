The San Francisco 49ers cut WR Ronnie Bell from the practice squad today, per the NFL transaction wire.

Bell, 24, was a four-year starter at Michigan before being drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,917,784 rookie deal that included a $77,784 signing bonus when the 49ers cut him in November, later bringing him back to the practice squad.

In 2024, Bell appeared in nine games for the 49ers and caught two passes on six targets for 22 yards.