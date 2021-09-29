49ers Designate DT Maurice Hurst, CB Davontae Harris To Return, Sign CB Buster Skrine

The 49ers announced they have designated DT Maurice Hurst and CB Davontae Harris to return from injured reserve.

The #49ers have signed CB Buster Skrine to a one-year deal. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for CB Davontae Harris and DL Maurice Hurst. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 29, 2021

The team also officially signed CB Buster Skrine to a one-year contract.

Harris and Hurst will have 21 days to practice with the team before San Francisco has to add them to the active roster.

Hurst, 26, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

He quickly caught on with the 49ers on a one-year deal.

In 2020, Hurst appeared in 11 games and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, and one pass defense.

Skrine, 32, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Cleveland and signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2015. He finished his deal with New York and was entering the open market for the second time in his career.

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears back in 2019 and had one year left on the deal when Chicago released him back in March.

In 2020, Skrine appeared 12 games for the Bears and recorded 66 tackles, three pass deflections, and zero interceptions.

Harris, 26, was selected in the fifth round in 2018 out of Illinois State by the Bengals. He agreed to a four-year, $2,748,576 contract.

Cincinnati opted to move on from him last August and he signed on with the Broncos soon after. The Ravens claimed Harris off waivers in November before placing him on injured reserve.

Baltimore brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him in August. He was claimed by the 49ers.

In 2020, Harris appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.