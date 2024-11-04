49ers Designate RB Christian McCaffrey To Return, Could Play Sunday Against Buccaneers

Tom Pelissero reports that the 49ers have designated RB Christian McCaffrey to return from injured reserve and added that he could end up playing on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

The team also announced they have opened the practice window for veteran G Jon Feliciano.

McCaffrey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing a new extension in 2024.

In 2023, McCaffrey appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and rushed for 1,459 yards on 272 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 564 yards receiving and 21 total touchdowns.

He has not appeared in a game so far in 2024. We will have more news on McCaffrey as it becomes available.