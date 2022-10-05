49ers Designate S Jimmie Ward & CB Jason Verrett To Return, Re-Sign WR Willie Snead

The San Francisco 49ers have designated S Jimmie Ward and CB Jason Verrett to return from the injured reserve and PUP lists on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson.

The 49ers also re-signed WR Willie Snead to their practice squad.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for them to be added to the active roster or they would miss the remainder of the NFL season.

Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers agreed to restructure Ward’s contract last year, which created additional cap room for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 16 games for the 49ers, picking up 77 tackles including one tackle for loss, two interceptions including a touchdown, and six passes defended.

Verrett, 30, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the Chargers. He finished his four-year rookie contract and played out 2018 under the fifth-year option for $8,526,000.

Verrett landed on injured reserve for three consecutive years. He missed all of 2018 due to a ruptured Achilles. From there, he signed with San Francisco in 2019 and returned to San Francisco on another one-year contract in 2020.

He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $5.5 million, with a chance to make $6 million had he made the Pro Bowl in 2021. San Francisco re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2022 after he missed the season with a torn ACL.

In 2020, Verrett appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.