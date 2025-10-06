49ers Designate S Malik Mustapha To Return From PUP List

The 49ers announced on Monday that they are designating S Malik Mustapha from the PUP list.
He began the season on the list due to suffering a torn ACL in the final regular-season game of 2024.
Mustapha, 23, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2024. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,758,936 contract that included a $738,936 signing bonus.
In 2024, Mustapha appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and made 12 starts for them while recording 72 tackles, an interception, and five pass defenses.
