49ers Designate S Talanoa Hufanga To Return

The San Francisco 49ers have designated S Talanoa Hufanga to return from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.
This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.
Hufanga landed on injured reserve in early October due to a wrist injury. He had already been working his way back from a torn ACL that ended his 2023 season.
Hufanga, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021 out of USC. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract.
Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
In 2024, Hufanga has appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded eight total tackles.
