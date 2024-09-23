49ers DT Javon Hargrave Out For Season With Torn Triceps

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said DT Javon Hargrave partially tore his triceps and will miss the remainder of the season, according to Matt Barrows.

The injuries continue to mount for San Francisco. Losing Hargrave will be a huge blow to the interior of their defensive front.

Hargrave, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

He finished the final year of that contract and made $12.75 million in 2022. From there, he signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the 49ers back in 2023.

In 2024, Hargrave appeared in three games for the 49ers and tallied seven total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one sack.