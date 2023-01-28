49ers Elevate CB Janoris Jenkins & RB Tevin Coleman

According to Field Yates, the 49ers are elevating CB Janoris Jenkins and RB Tevin Coleman for their upcoming game against the Eagles.

Jenkins, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He spent four years with the Rams before signing a five-year, $62.5 million contract that included $28.8 million guaranteed with the Giants.

Jenkins spent just over three seasons with New York before he was waived in 2019 and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints. New Orleans signed him to an extension but was released in 2021.

The Titans signed Jenkins to a contract soon after before being released last March. The 49ers later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Jenkins appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded three tackles.