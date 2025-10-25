49ers Elevate DE Trevis Gipson & OL Nick Zakej

Per the wire, the 49ers are elevating DE Trevis Gipson and OL Nick Zakej for their matchup in Week 8.

Gipson, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Tulsa by the Bears back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,620,672 rookie contract that included $325,672 guaranteed when he was cut coming out of the preseason.

He later signed on with the Titans and finished out the year. The Jaguars signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he was traded to Seattle during training camp.

Gipson signed on with the 49ers this past August and has bounced on and off the roster.

In 2025, Gipson has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle and one fumble recovery.