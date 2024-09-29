49ers Expect Christian McCaffrey Back By Early November

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers believe they’ll have RB Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup no later than early November as he continues to work through Achilles tendonitis.

Rapoport says McCaffrey’s trip to Germany to see a specialist about the lingering injury went well, with the veteran back getting something similar to a PRP treatment.

He adds the goal is to start ramping McCaffrey back up with some running soon.

The injury bothered McCaffrey all summer and ultimately the 49ers elected to play it safe and shut him down on injured reserve rather than risk a more severe injury.

McCaffrey, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing a new extension in 2024.

In 2023, McCaffrey appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and rushed for 1,459 yards on 272 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 564 yards receiving and 21 total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on McCaffrey as the news is available.