49ers Fear CB Jason Verrett Has Torn ACL

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters after Sunday’s game that they fear veteran CB Jason Verrett has a torn ACL.

“It’s crushing,” Shanahan said, per Nick Wagoner.

Verrett has unfortunately dealt with several serious injuries during his career.

Verrett, 29, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the Chargers. He finished his four-year rookie contract and played out 2018 under the fifth-year option for $8,526,000.

Verrett has landed on injured reserve for three consecutive years. He missed all of 2018 due to a ruptured Achilles. From there, he signed with San Francisco in 2019 and returned to San Francisco on another one-year contract last year.

He most recently signed a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $5.5 million, with a chance to make $6 million had he made the Pro Bowl.

In 2020, Verrett appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.

We will have more on Verrett as the news becomes available.