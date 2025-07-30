49ers Had Eight Skill Position Players In For Workout

The San Francisco 49ers had eight players in for a workout on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Wilson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad and active roster for a few seasons before returning to San Francisco on a new deal in 2022. However, he was traded to the Dolphins during the season.

He re-signed with Miami on a two-year deal in 2023 and ended up reworking that deal to stay in 2024.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in nine games for the Dolphins. He finished with 57 yards on 16 carries to go along with three receptions on three targets for 19 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Johnson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2022.

Johnson signed with the Jaguars on a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2023 season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 32 rushing attempts for 143 yards (4.5 YPC), to go along with 12 receptions for 96 yards.