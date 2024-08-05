49ers Have Framework Of Brandon Aiyuk Trade With Browns & Patriots

The Browns and Patriots are the front runners in a trade for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, according to Matt Maiocco.

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne and Browns WR Amari Cooper are two players that could be traded back to San Francisco if the team ends up moving forward with a deal.

Maiocco reports that San Francisco has the framework for a trade in place with both teams and it is up to Aiyuk to decide whether or not he’ll accept either team’s contract terms.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We will have more news on Aiyuk as it becomes available.