49ers Host DL Marlon Davidson For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the San Francisco 49ers hosted DL Marlon Davidson for a visit on Wednesday.

Davidson is a former second-round pick who was cut by the Falcons earlier this season. The 49ers love giving second chances to players like this and have had success getting production out of them, so we’ll see if anything happens here.

Davidson, 24, was selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Falcons out of Auburn.

He signed a four-year, $6.9 million contract with the Falcons that included $4,121,379 fully guaranteed. He was in the third year of that deal when the Falcons elected to waive him.

In 2021, Davidson appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and recorded 21 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one defensive touchdown.