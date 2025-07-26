49ers Host Six For Tryouts/Visits Including OT Cameron Fleming

The San Francisco 49ers hosted six free agents for tryouts and visits on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Fleming, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

He then returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement. The Cowboys elected to not pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however.

From there, Fleming had stints with the Giants and Broncos.

In 2024, Fleming appeared in one game for the Broncos.