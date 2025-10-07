49ers Hosted Seven Defensive Linemen For Tryouts

The San Francisco 49ers hosted a group of free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

DL Tommy Akingbesote DL Shakel Brown DL Michael Dwumfour LB Jonathan Garvin DL Bruce Hector DL Jah Joyner DL DeMarcus Walker

Garvin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract when Green Bay opted to cut him loose.

He caught on with the Birmingham Stallions for their 2024 season in the XFL, then had a stint with the 49ers in August before returning to the team towards the end of the year and later being released at the start of the 2025 season.

In 2022, Garvin appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight tackles and two pass defenses.