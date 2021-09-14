49ers Inquired With Vikings About Trade For CB Cameron Dantzler

According to David Lombardi, the 49ers checked in with the Vikings about a potential trade for CB Cameron Dantzler.

San Francisco has a big need at the position due to injuries, and while Dantzler was a third-round pick just a year ago, he was a healthy scratch for Minnesota in Week 1.

Lombardi adds the 49ers have an open dialogue with veteran CB Richard Sherman, and something could happen on that front a little later in the season.

Dantzler, 23, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dantzler signed a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract that includes an $895,001 signing bonus. He’s in the second year of that deal.

In 2020, Dantzler appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded 46 tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery, two interceptions and four pass defenses.