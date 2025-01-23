49ers Interviewed Brant Boyer For ST Coordinator Opening

The San Francisco 49ers interviewed former Jets ST coordinator Brant Boyer for their special teams coordinator opening, according to Matt Maiocco.

Maiocco added that San Francisco expects to have the position filled within the next week and former ST coordinator Nick Sorensen will not be retained.

Boyer, 53, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 1994. He played 10 years in the NFL before joining the Colts as an assistant special teams coach for the 2012 season.

After four years in Indianapolis, the Jets hired Boyer as their special teams coordinator in 2016. New York signed him to an extension in 2019 to retain him under new HC Adam Gase. He’s been in New York ever since.