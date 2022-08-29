49ers & Jimmy Garoppolo Finalizing Deal To Make Him Highest-Paid Backup

Adam Schefter reports that Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season.

Garoppolo’s new contract includes no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in San Francisco for the 2022 season.

Schefter adds that Garoppolo’s one-year restructured deal is worth $6.5 million in base and is fully guaranteed. He has another $500,000 in roster bonuses along with playtime bonuses that can boost his earnings to nearly $9 million.

In total, Garoppolo can earn up to around $16 million.

Garoppolo was set to count $27 million against the 49ers’ salary cap, which is why there was so much buzz about his status with the team.

Ian Rapoport confirms the news that the two parties are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest-paid backup.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He’s in the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022.

In 2021, Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.