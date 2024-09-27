49ers LB Curtis Robinson Suffers Torn ACL In Practice

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced that LB Curtis Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s practice, per Matt Barrows.

Robinson will now miss the rest of the season. He’ll be placed on injured reserve in the near future.

Robinson, 26, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2021. He later signed a three-year, $2.4 million contract with the Broncos.

Denver waived Robinson coming out of the preseason as a rookie before re-signing him to their practice squad. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before signing with the 49ers’ practice squad in December 2021.

He’s been on and off San Francisco’s active roster ever since.

In 2024, Robinson has appeared in three games and recorded one tackle.