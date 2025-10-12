49ers LB Fred Warner Carted Off With Right Leg Injury

49ers LB Fred Warner was carted off the field on Sunday after sustaining a right knee or ankle injury.

We will provide an update on Warner as it becomes available, but as of now, this seems to be a serious injury for the veteran linebacker.

Warner, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of BYU in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.979 million deal in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021.

He made a base salary of $15,300,000 in 2024 before he signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension with the team in 2025.

In 2025, Warner has appeared in and started six games for the 49ers, recording 29 tackles.